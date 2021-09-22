Contractors shortlisted for £1.9bn Lower Thames Crossing approach roads

CGI of the Kent side approach roads to the proposed Lower Thames Crossing

Kier Eiffage JV is the only bidder to be shortlisted for both contracts.

The successful bidders will design and build a total of 14.3 miles of new roads that will connect the longest road tunnel in the UK to the strategic road network, assuming the project is given the green light – which remains uncertain.

The following construction and engineering companies will be invited to tender:

Kent Roads (Lot 1)

BFV JV (BAM Nuttall, Ferrovial Construction (UK) and Vinci Construction Grands Projets)

Costain

Kier Eiffage JV (Kier Highways and Eiffage Génie Civil)

Skanska Construction UK

Roads North of the Thames (Lot 2)

Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering

Kier Eiffage JV

Matt Palmer, Lower Thames Crossing executive director, said: “Our roads connect us – we rely on them, and they are a critical part of our economic recovery and low-carbon future. The Lower Thames Crossing is the most ambitious road project this country has seen since the M25 was completed 35 years ago. These contracts show our commitment to this project, which will support 22,000 jobs during its construction and provide a huge economic boost to the UK economy when it opens for traffic.

“Our challenge is to build a new crossing that not only supports the next generation of low carbon vehicles but also allows us to enhance the natural environment and leave a positive legacy for generations to come. We look forward to this next stage of the procurement process with the five shortlisted companies and hope the final bids match our aspirations.”

The tender process is for two roads contracts:

The £600m Kent Roads contract, which is a two-stage design and build contract for the part of the route from the A2/M2 corridor to 1km south of the southern tunnel entrance, with strategic utilities and environmental interfaces.

The £1.3bn Roads North of the Thames contract, is also a two-stage design and build contract delivering the route from 1km north of the northern tunnel entrance to Junction 29 of the M25. New link roads are required to connect the route with the M25, A13 and A1089.

Total project cost is estimated at £8bn.

In April Highways England (as it then was) shortlisted three bidders for the £2.3bn tunnels package:

BFV Joint Venture; BAM Nuttall, Ferrovial and Vinci, supported by Atkins, Tecnica y Proyectos (TYPSA) and Stantec

Bouygues Murphy Joint Venture (BMJV), supported by Mott McDonald and Ove Arup & Partners

Dragados-Hochtief Joint Venture (DH JV).

US consulting engineer Jacobs has a £162.5m contract to oversee construction.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk