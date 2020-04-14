Contractors sought for south Devon hotels

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed April 15 2020

17 hours Teignbridge District Council is seeking contractors to build new hotels in Newton Abbot and Teignmouth.

Teignmouth is getting a Premier Inn
Contractors have until 19th May 2020 to submit initial bids.

In Newton Abbot, the plan is for a five-storey Travelodge Hotel, with 72 bedrooms, to be built on the Sherborne Road car park.

In Teignmouth, the project comprises the construction of a 68-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, restaurant and an area of undercroft and open parking. The site is in the town centre, between Brunswick Street and Northumberland Place, on what is currently a public car park and a vacant former garage, both fronting onto Brunswick Street.

For both or either project, tenders or requests to participate must be submitted via: www.supplyingthesouthwest.org.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

Latest News

