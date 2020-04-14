Contractors sought for south Devon hotels

Teignmouth is getting a Premier Inn

Contractors have until 19th May 2020 to submit initial bids.

In Newton Abbot, the plan is for a five-storey Travelodge Hotel, with 72 bedrooms, to be built on the Sherborne Road car park.

In Teignmouth, the project comprises the construction of a 68-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, restaurant and an area of undercroft and open parking. The site is in the town centre, between Brunswick Street and Northumberland Place, on what is currently a public car park and a vacant former garage, both fronting onto Brunswick Street.

For both or either project, tenders or requests to participate must be submitted via: www.supplyingthesouthwest.org.uk

