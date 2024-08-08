Contractors still cutting corners on fire safety

TICA is now highlighting a growing issue over the use of non-certified PIR boards on external ductwork

Members of the Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) continue to report the use of Euroclass F, non-certified polyisocyanurate (PIR) board on ductwork.

TICA first sounded the alarm over the use of PIR on internally located ductwork in November 2022. However, it is now also highlighting a growing issue over the use of non-certified PIR boards on externally located ductwork.

An increasing number of TICA members have reported that they are losing work to competitors using a cheaper non-certified alternative – a situation that is being perpetuated due to the fragmented nature of the construction sector, making it more difficult to establish the ‘golden thread’ of safety data that the Building Safety Act 2022 requires.

TICA technical director Chris Ridge said: “There are several manufacturers of PIR board operating in the UK and TICA is aware of only one PIR product that is certified for specific use with externally located ductwork. We have witnessed the use of many different PIR brands and clearly many of these have not been certified for the required application.

“Everyone in the supply chain must ensure that the correct products are being used. Manufacturers, distributors, and installers all have a responsibility.”

He added: “Manufacturers need to be clear and unambiguous about where their product can and can’t be used. The one manufacturer that has certified their PIR product for use with ductwork is very clear about the fact that its product is only suitable for externally located ductwork.

“The ambiguity that exists elsewhere will only increase the chances of PIR products being used in internally located ductwork applications.

“Clients also need to take responsibility and ensure that they employ only competent specialist subcontractors to insulate ductwork.”

