US contractors urge government to relax immigration restrictions

The AGC’s analysis of new government employment data reveals that construction employment increased in 306 of 358 metropolitan districts between January 2022 and January 2023.

Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas, saw the biggest increase in construction employment last year, adding 13,600 jobs – a rise of 9%.

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, also in Texas, added 9,200 jobs (up 4%) and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale in Arizona added 8.400 jobs, a rise of 6%.

Construction employment levels declined in only 29 metropolitan areas with the biggest losses in Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California. Here, construction employment fell by 8%, a loss of 6,200 jobs.

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, also in California, lost 4,000 construction jobs, a fall of 4%.

Employment figures remained unchanged in 23 metropolitan areas.

“This report shows construction has been growing nearly everywhere, with jobs being added in 85% of metro areas,” said Ken Simonson, chief economist with AGC. “Despite a decline in homebuilding, contractors in many markets are likely to have trouble finding enough workers to undertake more projects.”

Association officials said that demand for manufacturing plants, data centres and a variety of infrastructure and renewable energy projects will add to the need for more trained construction employees. They warned that many of these projects may stall or be cancelled if contractors cannot find enough skilled workers.

The association said it is working to ease labour shortages, including running targeted digital advertising campaigns to recruit workers.

Over 800 firms have signed up for the association’s “Culture of Care” campaign to increase worker retention and make the workforce more diverse through more welcoming and inclusive workplaces.

But AGC officials urged Congress to pass immigration reform to allow more construction workers to enter the country. They also pushed for greater investments in construction-focused training and education programmes.

“We are doing our best to attract and retain a new set of construction professionals,” said AGC chief executive Stephen Sandherr. “Public officials can help put more people into high-paying construction careers by enacting targeted immigration reforms and investing in construction prep programmes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk