Contractors wanted for £140m Havant reservoir

Mock-up of the planned Havant Thicket Reservoir

The Hampshire-based water supply company has issued contract notices for the two main packages for the Havant Thicket Reservoir – the main reservoir and associated pipeline – as well as a framework for future works. Total value of the works is around £140m.

Havant Thicket Reservoir is being developed in collaboration between Portsmouth Water and Southern Water to secure water supplies for the southeast. It will be built on a 160-hectare grassland site owned by Portsmouth Water in Havant, Hampshire.

Measuring 1600 metres from east to west and 800 metres from north to south, it will hold approximately 8,700 million litres of water, and be able to supply up to 21 million litres of water each day. It will be filled in the winter from surplus water pumped from the Bedhampton springs in Havant.

As well as securing drinking water, the reservoir should also help protect chalk streams.

It will be the first new reservoir built in the UK since the 1980s, Portsmouth Water said.

“Havant Thicket Reservoir is a critical water resources scheme and a unique opportunity for innovative contractors to play a part in safeguarding our region’s water resources and benefitting the natural environment for decades to come,” said chief executive Bob Taylor.

“We want to hear from companies interested in helping us deliver this project and maximising its potential, particularly those who can bring innovative thinking to the project, positively support our communities through construction and minimise our impact on the environment,” he continued.

“As a community-focused company, both we and Southern Water want to create opportunities for local employment and skills development through the scheme, leaving a really positive legacy.”

Planning applications for the reservoir and an associated pipeline were submitted to the local planning authorities in late 2020, with decisions on permission expected in spring 2021.

Portsmouth Water is seeking expressions of interest from potential suppliers, with the reservoir scheduled to be operational by 2029.

Both works packages – reservoir and pipeline works – are being procured under the Utilities Contracts Regulations 2016, using the negotiated procedure, with prior call for competition. Both will be let under an NEC4 ECC Option C Target Contract, with activity schedule.

Interested suppliers can access the procurement documents through Portsmouth Water’s eSourcing portal.

