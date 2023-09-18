Contractors wanted for mine water treatment framework

Cambokeels mine water discharge into the River Wear

The Coal Authority is seeking expressions of interest from contractors to deliver design and construct and construct only services for new mine water treatment schemes and to refurbish existing facilities.

The treatment of metal mine water will also fall within this scope to mitigate pollution caused by historical metal mining. Metal mine pollution affects around 1,500 km of rivers in England

The planned works are set out in a prior information notice. A contract notice is expected in July 2024 to set up a four-year framework with suitable contractors.

The program of water treatment facilities covering at least 70 mine water treatment schemes across England, Scotland and Wales, ensuring that any accumulated mine water is responsibly treated before entering natural watercourses.

Treatment facilities are needed to protect the natural environment from the after-effects of mining, mitigating the risk of ocherous deposits smothering river beds.

The project is supported by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, the Environment Agency, Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Natural Resources Wales.

