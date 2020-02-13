Contractors wanted for £100m reservoir

CGI of Havant Thicket Reservoir

Portsmouth Water, in collaboration with Southern Water, is planning to develop Havant Thicket Reservoir in Hampshire to secure drinking water supplies for the southeast and to protect environmentally-sensitive chalk streams.

The £100m reservoir is earmarked for a 160-hectare grassland site owned by Portsmouth Water. As well as providing water supplies, it will also create a new leisure and a wetland habitat for birds.

It is scheduled to be operational by 2029.

Portsmouth Water is preparing to start procurement for several packages of works associated with the project – including reservoir construction, pipeline installation, MEICA (mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation) works, environmental mitigation and leisure facilities with a visitors’ centre.

Chief executive Bob Taylor said: “We’re in a privileged position to be progressing the first water storage reservoir to be built in the UK for decades as the region’s water supplies are put under pressure by climate change, housing growth and the need to protect our natural environment.

“We’re very much looking forward to engaging with companies at all tiers in the supply chain who have an interest in delivering this project successfully for current and future generations. We’re also keen to maximise opportunities for local employment, as well as develop skills and leave a really positive legacy in our communities.”

The company is holding a supply chain engagement event on 25th March 2020, in Havant, Hampshire, for all tiers of the supply chain, to brief potential suppliers on the plans for the reservoir and associated works.

“We want to ensure our approach maximises market interest and value, as well as ensuring we can benefit from innovation and community involvement,” Mr Taylor said. “This is a flagship project for the southeast and it’s likely to be the first of several significant water resource infrastructure developments in coming years, so for this reason we’re keen to start early dialogue with suppliers with relevant experience.”

Companies can register for the industry day at portsmouthwater.delta-esourcing.com/respond/8QJW68G5PR. The deadline for registration is 13th March 2020.

To find out more about the reservoir plans, see portsmouthwater.co.uk/havant-thicket-reservoir.

