Contractors warned to renew security systems ahead of digital switchover

By 2025, all analogue telephone services accessed by the public switched telephone network (PSTN) will be switched off as the UK moves towards a digital telecommunications future.

As well as impacting businesses phone systems, the move to a digital phone network will have an effect on any building with a security system that is remotely monitored through a PSTN landline, which is commonplace for most intruder alarms with security monitoring and police response systems.

ADT, a leading supplier of burglar and fire alarms, is warning that many companies could get caught out if they fail to prepare their security systems for the digital telephone switchover.

“Closing the technological divide between telecoms and the rest of the tech industry was long overdue, and whilst the digital switchover is a much welcomed modernisation, it can cause issues for many construction companies if not managed effectively. If construction companies don’t act to upgrade their security systems, they are in real danger of not working. This will leave offices, warehouses, and other business properties vulnerable and have an impact on insurance policies,” said Peter Stanton, security systems product manager at ADT.

“2025 may seem like a long way off but, with the switch affecting the security of their buildings, it is important that construction companies contact their security supplier now so that they can beat the switch from analogue to digital before it is too late.”

He added: “All devices that currently connect to the PSTN will need upgrading or replacing. Otherwise, the digital switchover will become the digital switch off.”

