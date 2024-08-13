Cool batteries pack a punch

The new 8.0 Ah and 12.0 Ah Forge batteries employ “Cool-Cycle” active cooling to keep temperatures down during rapid charging cycles using the Milwaukee M18 dual bay super-charger.

The M18 Forge 12.0 ah battery pack delivers 50% more power than the existing M18 High Output 12.0 Ah pack and the M18 Forge 8.0 Ah battery pack delivers M18 High Output 12.0 Ah power while being 20% smaller and 30% lighter.

The company claims that the new lithium-ion batteries have the longest life, the most recharges, and the best performance over the life of the battery of any comparable product. They are also designed with resistant housing for increased protection against exposure to common oils, greases, and solvents.

The company’s “Redlink Intelligence” system protects the battery from overloads and prevents damage to cordless power tools in heavy duty situations.

