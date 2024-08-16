Cornwall approves Falmouth expansion

The development will include extensive amenity space and green corridors

The 13.4-hectare masterplan connects new homes via a local centre and green space with the existing town centre, harbour and riverside.

The Church Commissioners (the body that manages the Church of England’s property assets) said that the planning permission will satisfy one of Cornwall Council’s strategic allocations and contribute to the vision for growth set out in the Cornwall local plan.

The new community will combine a mix of housing types for families, first-time buyers, and the elderly and will be supported by a new local centre. More than a third (35%) of the homes will be affordable, according to the Church Commissioners.

The new development will be within walking or cycling distance of a range of existing leisure, retail and cultural facilities. These include art galleries, cinemas and theatres, schools and colleges including Falmouth University and Exeter University’s Cornwall campus at Penryn.

The Church Commissioners said that its strategic land pipeline is suitable for the delivery of approximately 32,000 homes across England, of which 8,000 were subject to live planning applications in 2023.

