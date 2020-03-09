Coronavirus prompts call for construction sick pay rules to be relaxed

The call follows the announcement last week that the government has relaxed the rules on statuary sick pay (SSP) so that it is paid immediately if a worker is on sick leave – rather than on the fourth day which is currently the case – to allow workers to self-isolate if they have symptoms of coronavirus.

Construction industry workers operating under a collective industrial agreement as well as SSP (worth £94.25 a week) are also entitled to industry sick pay, worth up to an additional £180 a week.

However, there is a delay of up to two weeks before the industry sick pay is paid, raising concerns that construction workers displaying symptoms of coronavirus may not self-isolate, due to economic factors.

Unite has written to the employers involved in the various industrial agreements including the Construction Industry Joint Council (for civil engineering), the Joint Industry Board (for electricians) the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI), the Joint Industry Board: Plumbing and the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVCA)/ Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) agreement, asking that industry sick pay is also paid from day one.

Unite national officer for construction (building and civil engineering sector) Jerry Swain said: “The custodians of the construction industry, who talk about the need for social responsibility, must demonstrate they will do the right thing. There is a great deal of worry and fear about the coronavirus and it would be perverse if action was not taken to ensure that construction workers can take the appropriate measures to protect fellow workers and local communities from potentially being infected.”

Unite national officer for construction (mechanical and electrical sector) Ian Woodland added: “Construction employers must step up to the plate and take the responsible decision to start paying industry sick pay from day one. A failure to do so would demonstrate that construction employers are not genuine when they suggest they are serious in tackling coronavirus.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk