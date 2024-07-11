Costain appoints new commercial director

Paul Morris

Paul Morris takes over as Costain group commercial director from David Taylor, who has chosen to step down from the executive board after 10 years in the role. David Taylor will stay with the company to provide commercial support for specific projects, Costain said.

Paul Morris joined Costain in 2011 and has held several commercial leadership roles across the organisation, most recently as commercial services director.

He has already been interim commercial director since October 2023.

Chief executive Alex Vaughan said: “Paul has a wealth of commercial experience, more than a decade of which has been spent with Costain, and we’re pleased our strategic planning has allowed us to maintain such strong commercial continuity. Paul will help ensure our business strategy remains firmly aligned with the needs of our customers in the UK’s critical infrastructure sectors.”

Paul Morris added: “The UK faces significant, strategic infrastructure decisions over the next few years and Costain will play a pivotal role. I’m looking forward to helping our customers solve their challenges and fulfil their business plans.”

