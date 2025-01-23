Costain engineer becomes ICE Fellow at 30

Georgia Thompson CEng FICE (and below)

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) has confirmed that Georgia Thompson is its current youngest Fellow and the youngest woman ever to achieve Fellowship status in its 207-year history.

However, it was unable not say whether she is the youngest ICE Fellow ever.

An ICE spokesperson said that there were no records kept to indicate whether any man had ever been made a Fellow of the institution while still in the twenties. So Georgia Thompson may perhaps be, at 30, the youngest ever ICE Fellow. We just don’t know for sure.

In 2021 the average age for new fellows was 51 years old.

ICE Hong Kong member Terence Lok Lun Lui passed his ICE fellowship at 32 years of age in 2022, which was considered sufficiently unusual for the ICE to issue a news release. Brittany Harris, chief executive of Qualis Flow, was 31 when she became an ICE Fellow in 2024.

Georgia Thompson started her career as a graduate civil engineer at Kier, then moved to Bam Nuttall and also worked as a design manager for the Eiffage Kier Ferrovial Bam on the HS2 project. She joined Costain in 2023 and is currently a design manager on the Heathrow Airport terminal asset renewal programme.

“It’s an honour to have achieved the highest level of ICE membership,” she said “… and I’m incredibly proud to be recognised among a peer group of world class engineers that have made such a difference to society.”

