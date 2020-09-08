Costain loses general counsel to Balfour Beatty

Tracey Wood

Tracey Wood began her legal career with Berwin Leighton Paisner in London. After three years with Hammonds in Birmingham, she joined Costain in 2006, becoming general counsel and company secretary in 2011.

Taking the same role at Balfour Beatty, she reports to chief executive Leo Quinn, who said: “I am delighted that Tracey has agreed to join Balfour Beatty at such a pivotal time – when the company is perfectly positioned to capitalise on positive infrastructure markets across our chosen geographies. Her significant industry experience and knowledge means that she will make a strong addition to the company’s senior leadership team”.

Tracey Wood said: “Over the last 15 years, I have watched with interest as Balfour Beatty has transformed into the market-leading organisation it is today. I am therefore thrilled to be joining Balfour Beatty and look forward to working alongside some of the industry’s leading construction and engineering experts”.

Costain has appointed Sharon Harris as its general counsel and company secretary on an interim basis.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk