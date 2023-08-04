Costain recruits energy director

Laura Hughes

Laura Hughes has joined Costain from geo-data specialist Fugro this week as energy sector director.

With a degree in chemical engineering, Laura Hughes started her career with Shell before taking commercial roles with Tullow Oil and operational leadership roles with fracking specialist Cuadrilla. Most recently, she has been leading Fugro’s UK ground engineering business.

She is a fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and the Energy Institute and a non-executive director of The Welding Institute.

Sam White, managing director of Costain’s natural resources division, said: “She has a wealth of experience right across the energy space, and will have a pivotal role as we continue to expand in the energy sector.”

Laura Hughes said: “It’s great to be joining Costain at such a critical time for the energy sector. The challenges that we are presented with require creativity, collaboration and tenacity. Costain has all of those attributes in abundance, so I am very excited to be joining the team to grow the energy business and secure our position as one of the UK’s leading energy transition companies.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk