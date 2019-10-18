Costain seeks to unlock data insights

It has selected ‘experience management’ company Qualtrics for the initiative to collect and analyse customer and employee data.

The Qualtrics system is intended to enhance previous data collection processes, allowing Costain to gain greater visibility of the steps that need to be taken to deliver the services for customers, employees and partners.

Qualtrics’ platform uses technology aimed at understanding customer behaviour and improving decision-making for the business.

Costain group research and innovation director Tim Embley said: “Part of enhancing a customer’s experience of infrastructure is understanding needs, wants and behaviours as comprehensively as possible. Qualtrics allows us to do this, using every bit of available data to make decisions that will improve people’s lives.

“By applying Qualtrics’ technology we can make sure our clients’ business operations and their customer experiences can be efficiently analysed and improved.”

Qualtrics managing director EMEA Simon O’Kane added: “Sometimes the best experiences go unnoticed. Costain is a great example of a company doing exactly that, creating experiences so fantastically seamless that customers don’t even know they’re there. By developing unique insights into their customers and staff, Costain is able to make impactful decisions that make subtle but lasting changes to their brand. That’s the power of experience management.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk