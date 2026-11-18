Hunterston B, courtesy of NRS

Hunterston B generated nuclear power between 1976 and 2022 and has since been successfully defueled. Earlier this year, NRS assumed responsibility for the power station, after ownership transferred from EDF to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. It marks the first of EDF’s Advanced Gas-Cooler Reactor sites to transfer to NRS as it leads on the decommissioning phase of works.

Costain’s engineers will work with NRS to design, build and install an alternative active effluent discharge pipeline to enable Hunterston B to safely continue discharges whilst an older pipeline is shut down. Discharging effluent was an important part of the power station’s operations during its generation and defueling phases. As the site enters its decommissioning phase, there is a continued need for smaller amounts of effluent to be treated and discharged.

The pipeline will be installed within an existing culvert to allow continued discharges in line with the site’s environmental permits and standards set by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA). The works will allow for cooling water operations to be discontinued at the power station, marking a critical phase in the decommissioning process.

Costain is expected to complete the works in 2028.