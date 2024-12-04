Costain wins £400m HS2 rail systems contract

Costain will be responsible for M&E systems during construction [Photo by Andrei Zota]

Costain will be responsible for the design, supply, manufacture, installation, testing and commissioning of HS2’s tunnel and lineside M&E systems during construction.

The contract is worth a minimum of £400m to Costain. The contract, to be signed in due course, will start in the first quarter of 2025 for a seven-year period, with the option for additional contract extensions.

The M&E systems installation will include services within the tunnels, together with cross-passages, low voltage power services and distribution on the open part of the route. Costain will also design, supply, install, test and commission the tunnel ventilation systems.

Costain said it will draw on its experience in delivering M&E systems on Crossrail, London Power Tunnels and elsewhere.

Costain has recently been trialling AI robotics technology to automate tunnel M&E installation. It has since developed the trials further to incorporate real-time digital assurance at the point of installation to improve the cost and efficiency of tunnel-fit outs, it claims.

Chief executive Alex Vaughan said: “Costain has a long-standing involvement with the UK’s largest strategic infrastructure programme and this new award is testament to the strength of our collaborative and successful relationship with HS2. Our teams will draw on their experience and expertise in delivering world-class M&E systems, for example on Crossrail, and will use the latest technology to drive efficiency.

“HS2 will be transformational for UK connectivity, freeing up capacity on the existing rail network and alleviating road traffic and congestion. It’s a project that will continue to create jobs, develop skills and drive prosperity long after construction.”

