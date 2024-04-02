Costain’s Ellison joins Renew’s top team

Simon Ellison

Simon Ellison is joining Renew as successor to Andries Liebenberg, who is set to retire next January.

Simon Ellison will join Renew’s senior management team as rail sector director later this month to help with the transition.

Andries Liebenberg has been on Renew’s board since March 2016. He was previously managing director of Renew subsidiary AmcoGiffen.

Simon Elison had joined Costain on graduation in 1999 and worked his way up to various senior roles across rail and transportation. He became Costain’s National Highways client director in 2021 but left the company last year after 24 years.

“The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Andries for the significant contribution he has made to the group since his appointment and to wish him well in his retirement,” Renew said.

