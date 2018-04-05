News » UK » Costs escalate on Ely bypass » published 5 Apr 2018
Costs escalate on Ely bypass
The costs of VolkerFitzpatrick’s Ely bypass have spiralled from £36m to £49m, client Cambridgeshire County Council has revealed.
“Working under tricky conditions such as building on a floodplain and near a national heritage site has meant costs have increased by £13m, which we’re working with our contractor to minimise,” the council said.
The southern bypass around Ely provides a new link between Stuntney Causeway and Angel Drove. It includes a 300-metre long river bridge, founded in poor ground. VolkerFitzpatrick began construction in January 2017 and the road was expected to open by late summer 2018. Opening has now been pushed back to October.
Ground conditions have been even worse and more unpredictable than expected. Building across a flood plain and poor fenland soils has resulted in large amounts of additional work and material being needed.
The depth of the foundations needed for the river viaduct is two thirds the height of nearby Ely Cathedral, which is much more than had been expected. Also, as Ely Cathedral is a national heritage site, a specially designed viaduct needed to be created, which has given the team significant challenges, the council said. The viaduct includes a separate walkway allowing the public to cross the river.
However, the eastern, central and western embankments built are now in place. The bridge abutments and central pier over the railway are also complete.
Cllr Ian Bates, chairman of the county council’s Economy and Environment committee, denied that better planning could have kept costs under control. He said: “Ely Southern Bypass has been a much wanted scheme for more than 20 years and there is no doubt it will ease congestion in Ely. We all took the brave decision to procure the contract early to get the scheme off the ground and the cost of the scheme is the reality of building in such a difficult area. Although this increase in costs is disappointing, we are clear the costs would have been much the same if we had waited, but we wanted to push ahead and get the road built as soon as possible. If we hadn’t taken that decision, the project would have been delayed a further 12-18 months and funding may have been lost.
“We have a good working relationship with our contractor and construction is progressing well. We’re all working hard to achieve the best result and get the new road open as soon as possible.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 5 Apr 2018 (last updated on 5 Apr 2018).
More News Channels
- When the architect gets carried away
- Landmark ruling finds against payroll company deductions
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Click here to browse all articles