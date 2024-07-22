Council approves Chartway and Moat’s plans for Teynham

artist's impression of Frognal Place

Swale Borough Council has approved plans by Chartway Partnerships Group and Moat Homes to put up 298 mixed-tenure homes with community facilities at Frognal Place in Teynham.

The approval follows an outline planning permission granted in 2021 to develop green farmland.

The Frognal Place development will offer a ranger of property sizes and a range of tenures. Amenity spaces will include community orchards, allotments, sports pitches and a sports pavilion. The 10% biodiversity net gain requirement is designed to be met by preserving existing landscaping along with native planting and ecological enhancements.

The developers have agreed to stump up £4.2m for local community infrastructure, to be shared by local schools, the library, health and social care facilities, and local transport infrastructure.

Steve Nunn, acting chief executive of Moat, said: "The Frognal Place development is our biggest to date and we look forward to working with Chartway to build attractive, safe and sustainable homes in this area of Kent. Alongside the provision of affordable housing where it's needed, our customers and communities will benefit from community facilities that truly respect and enhance the heritage and character of the area and we're excited to be a part of it."

Julian Moat, planning director of Chartway Partnerships Group, said: "Receiving planning permission is a significant milestone in our vision to create a thriving, sustainable neighbourhood at Frognal Place that supports and enhances the existing Teynham community."

