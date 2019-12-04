Council approves U+I's £500m Albert Embankment plans

8 Albert Embankment in Lambeth

The development at 8 Albert Embankment is being led by developer U+I in joint venture with the London Fire Commissioner.

The old fire brigade site is to be redeveloped to create 145,000 sq ft of office, hotel and retail space, as well as 443 new homes, a new fire station and a London Fire Brigade museum.

Architect for the scheme is Pilbrow & Partners.

U+I expects construction to start on site in 2021 and be completed in 2025.

Chief development officer Richard Upton said: "This publicly owned asset is one of too many that have sat redundant for too long. Our unique partnership with London Fire Brigade will breathe life and productivity to this heritage site on the River Thames. With more than 1,000 new jobs, a reprovisioned fire station, a fire museum and 40% affordable housing our proposals will deliver huge social and economic growth for London. We have designed a world class regeneration project at 8 Albert Embankment and now we can deliver it."

