Council left stranded decides to go it alone

CGI of the West Drayton's Platinum Jubilee Leisure Centre, which should be open in summer 2025

Hillingdon Council has decided to directly manage the delivery of its new Platinum Jubilee Leisure Centre in West Drayton to see it through to completion.

Buckingham Group Contracting who started work on site on the £30m project in spring 2022, when it was still called Yiewsley & West Drayton Leisure Centre – just a few weeks before the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

By May 2023 final steel beam was in place and the project on course to meet the summer 2024 opening date

But then, four months later, Buckingham fell into administration.

After a period of disarray the council has now decided to take over the project

The external brickwork has been completed along with preparations to fit all of the windows to make the building weather tight. The next phase of construction will focus on the mechanical and electrical fitout, along with plastering, painting and tiling. Meanwhile, the external works and landscaping will be further developed, along with the car park.

The leisure centre will have a 25-metre swimming pool, training pool, splash-zone, gym and health suite, café, terrace and rooftop 3G five-a-side football pitch.

The council is now looking at completion in summer 2025, losing a full year to Buckingham’s demise.

Cllr Jonathan Bianco, deputy council leader and cabinet member for property, highways and transport, said: "I'm delighted to announce that the council will be managing the delivery of this major construction project to completion. We are continuing to make significant progress on site and working hard to complete it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"The new leisure centre comes under our council strategy commitment to ensuring residents have access to high quality health and leisure services that enables them to live healthy, active and fulfilling lifestyles, and I have no doubt that the local community will really enjoy this fantastic facility once it opens."

