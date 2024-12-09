Councils rail against permitted development rights

The latest government figures show that 23,990 affordable houses have been lost as a result of office-to-residential conversions under permitted development in the past decade, analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) warns.

Since 2015 a total of 95,962 new houses have been converted from offices under permitted development rights (PDR), where full planning permission is not required. Without the need for full planning permission, there is no mechanism for local authorities to enforce affordable housing or infrastructure contributions from developers.

The LGA, which represents councils in England and Wales, argues that permitted development rights undermine and weaken the role of local plans and local communities in decision-making and compromises councils’ ability to manage the supply, location and quality of homes delivered in their areas.

As the government continues to reform the planning system to ensure more social and affordable homes are delivered, the LGA is urging the government to revoke unfettered permitted development rights that permit the creation of new homes without contributions towards affordable housing and local infrastructure. The LGA also wants some controls to ensure that new homes built through permitted development rights are of a decent standard.

LGA housing spokesperson Cllr Adam Hug said: “Permitted development allows premises such as offices, agricultural buildings, shops, restaurants and light industry to be converted into houses without the need to provide any affordable homes. These premises can result in poor quality housing and it means that councils face losing out on more Section 106 contributions for infrastructure to support new developments and affordable housing at a time when these are most needed.

“In order to deliver more housing of a decent standard, councils need the right powers, skills, resources and funding to act and want to work with government and the development and housebuilding industry.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk