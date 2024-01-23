Countryside chosen for £276m Colindale scheme

Countryside Partnerships will transform the last two sites on what was formerly the Hendon Metropolitan Police training centre

Countryside Partnerships has been selected by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and the Mayor’s Office for Policing & Crime (MOPAC) as the preferred developer to deliver 739 new mixed-tenure homes in Colindale, Barnet, as part of a £276m GDV scheme.

Selected following a competitive bid process led by the Mayor of London, Countryside Partnerships will transform the last two sites on what was formerly the Hendon Metropolitan Police training centre and driving school in Colindale into five buildings housing 739 new homes and multiple recreational spaces. The development will also have community and retail facilities.

The 427 affordable homes will represent 60% of the new development.

Work is expected to start on the site in summer 2025 and is scheduled for completion in 2030.

Colindale is the 34th major development currently being progressed by Vistry in London.

Vistry Group chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: “We are thrilled to have been appointed by the GLA and MOPAC for this transformative landmark scheme to deliver high-quality new housing for Londoners. This latest agreement reflects the strength and resilience of our partnerships model, and we look forward to using our track-record of successful regeneration and place-making to create much-needed new homes and sustainable communities for the residents of Barnet.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk