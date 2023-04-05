Countryside lands further Redcar deal

Artist's impression of phase three of Kirkleatham Green

Homes England has chosen Countryside Partnerships North East to build approximately 200 mixed tenure properties at Kirkleatham Green, near Redcar.

The developer is already working on phases one and two of the project. Phase one is 375 homes for sale, shared ownership and private and affordable rent; phase two is a specialist residential extra care village of 75 homes for people with a specific housing need. These two phases are together worth £75m.

A planning application for the £44m third phase is being prepared and, if approved, will see the delivery of further homes for affordable rent, shared ownership, private rent and for sale via Linden Homes, Countryside’s house-building brand within the Vistry group. Construction could start by November 2023.

Andrew Rennie, development director at Countryside Partnerships North East, described the Kirkleatham Green development as “an innovative solution to the housing challenges on Teesside” because every type of tenure is provided.

Countryside Partnerships North East is currently active on 12 construction sites around the northeast region with a gross development value of just over £500m and is working with eight housing associations and seven local authorities.

It was formerly known locally as Vistry Partnerships North East until Vistry Group acquired Countryside Partnerships for £1.25bn last year and rebranded its public sector housing contracting business.

