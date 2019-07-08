Coventry tower block to come down

The Vincent Wyles and William Malcolm tower blocks

One somewhat miserable tower block in the Wyken area of Coventry is to be demolished and another will get a makeover after a survey of residents found that only one in five thought it a good place to live and 40% said the area needed improving.

The Vincent Wyles House tower block, which is made up of 144 flats, will be demolished and 93 new homes will be built in its place.

Meanwhile, the adjacent 15-storey William Malcolm House, made up of 112 flats, will be refurbished. The five year project will be completed in 2024.

Kevin Rodgers, chief executive of WM Housing Group, which will formally become Citizen in September, said: “This is a fantastic project that will transform an area of Coventry. This significant investment represents the renewed commitment we have to improve our homes as we become Citizen. We are committed to working with partners to improve the lives of our residents living in Coventry. We know that there are a number of issues with these blocks because our residents have told us this. We believe they deserve better and we are determined to deliver that.”

The process of appointing a developer partner has started. Once appointed, a consultation will take place with residents on the project. This is expected to take place in spring 2020.

