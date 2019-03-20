Coventry trials prefab housing

Totally Modular will supply an initial two homes for Whitefriars to trial the concept

As a pilot scheme, two homes will be built by Totally Modular at its factory in Cradley Heath and transported to the Littlethorpe site in the Willenhall district of the city. With foundations in place ahead of arrival, each home is expected to take just hours to install and connect to services.

The purpose of the pilot project is to trial the process and assess whether the buildings are good enough to address the city’s housing needs.

Totally Modular houses are steel framed and clad to customer specification. They arrive on site with kitchens and bathrooms already fitted out, and other rooms already decorated.

Totally Modular focuses on the affordable and social housing market. As well as detached, semi-detached and terraced houses it can build micro-living modules, airspace apartments and room-in-a-roof solutions. It can also stack a number of modules together to create apartment blocks.