Cowi-Arup JV to design Copenhagen metro extension

The new M5 line will set new climate standards and contribute to a greener future for Copenhagen

The new M5 line is intended to be a ‘low-carbon’ facility, with a carbon footprint half the size of the city’s existing lines.

Cowi-Arup JV has been contracted to develop the concept design and carry out an environmental impact assessment to gauge the possible effects of the development on residents’ health.

This will entail studying noise pollution and vibration and any likely impacts on local biodiversity on the land, air and water. The joint venture will also take account of the city’s cultural heritage.

The proposed engineering and architectural design for the M5 line conprises 10 stations running from Copenhagen Central Station via the islands of Brygge, Amagerbrogade and Refshaleøen all the way to Lynetteholm and Østerport.

It includes a bifurcation chamber to prepare for a potential Øresund metro line. The infrastructure will also safeguard a possible future extension of the line to close the ring between Østerport and Copenhagen Central.

The environmental impact assessment will consider all relevant environmental aspects of the chosen alignment and stations and will consider reasonable alternatives

The joint venture will also advise on relocation of utilities and the design of civil works. Once the concept design is completed, the team will develop the reference design and follow the project through the procurement process alongside Metroselskabet.

The new M5 metro line will serve existing areas of the capital as well as new districts. It will also help to relieve congestion on the M1/M2 harbour crossing and provide sustainable mobility connection into the emerging urban districts of Kløverparken, Refshaleøen and Lynetteholm.

Flemming Billeskov Nissen, project director at Cowi, said: “The project is highly ambitious when it comes to its vision for sustainability, and innovation and digitalisation will be core elements as we design new solutions without compromising the customer experience or safety.

“We want to significantly reduce the carbon footprint and set new standards for tomorrow's metros," he added.

Arup’s project director, Alison Norrish, said: "The new M5 metro line will set new climate standards and contribute to a greener future for Copenhagen. We look forward to working with our partners on this visionary project, which builds on our expertise in the design and development of sustainable transport systems in Copenhagen, to design a stunning, efficient, and safe passenger experience that will take the world's best metro to the next level."

