Coxheath expansion set to accelerate

How the Forstal Lane site currently looks

Nineteen acres of green field is to be churned up in spring 2019 for a development of 210 new houses, developed by Chartway Group in collaboration with housing association Optivo. The site is on Forstal Lane in Coxheath, a village that has already seen hundreds of new houses built in the past five years.

Outline planning permission for the Forstal Lane field, which leads on to a single track road with limited passing places, was granted by Maidstone Borough Council in February 2018.

Since then, Optivo and Chartway have drawn up a reserved-matters planning application, working with Coxheath Parish Council. This includes design and scale and the application is expected to be submitted this autumn.

Optivo project manager David Jeffrey said: “Our plans have been carefully considered and will reflect and preserve the rural ambience of the area. We are keen to tackle the housing crisis and create a place which people will be proud to call home.”

Addressing concerns of mounting traffic congestion on the narrow country lanes in the immediate vicinity Chartway Group projects director Tim McLoughlin said the development would be “easily accessible on foot or by bike, promoting healthy, happy living”.

The whole scheme is planned for completion in phases by April 2023.