CP Dynes machinery up for auction

Lots for sale include this Hydradig wheeled excavator

Mid Ulster Auctions (MUA), a family owned and operated company headquartered in Northern Ireland, is expanding into the mainland market after being appointed by CP Dynes, a groundworks and drainage specialist based in Chelmsford, to manage a multi-million pound fleet renewal sale.

It will be the first auction that MUA has handled for goods headquartered in Great Britain in its 25-year history.

MUA will manage the sale of a catalogue of 116, lots valued at more than £2m, in the public auction, which is scheduled to take place online on Saturday 6th June 6 at 10am.

Originally scheduled as an on-site auction, the sale has been updated to a live online hybrid auction due to Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines.

Featured lots include 25-tonne Volvo A25E articulated dump trucks, a 2017-registered JCB Hydradig rubber wheeled excavator, the recently launched JCB 220XLC tracked excavator and a large selection of 21-35-tonne excavators, including Hitachi and Komatsu models.

There are also a selection of loaders, site dumpers and a pair of 12-tonne Bergmann 3012R articulated swivel skip dump trucks.

“The upcoming fleet renewal sale represents our first live online hybrid auction as we focus our efforts to expand our services in new high-growth markets,” said MUA director Noel Lennon. “We’re anticipating significant interest for the extensive catalogue of quality heavy plant and construction machinery.”

Viewing for the CP Dynes fleet renewal auction is by appointment only, in line with social distancing guidelines. Interested bidders are invited to attend the live online auction at midulsterauctions.com.

