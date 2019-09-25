CPA taps up service of HSE expert

Ian Simpson

Mechanical engineer Ian Simpson was a principal specialist inspector with the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) for 15 years, responsible for investigating many incidents involving construction plant, access and lifting equipment.

He has sat on various British Standards Institution (BSI) committees and chaired its MHE3/11 crane safety committee responsible for the BS7121 Crane Safety series of standards.

Having retired from the HSE in July 2019, Ian Simpson has set up an advisory service called Langside Consulting, with the CPA as an early client.

The CPA has retained the services of Langside Consulting to provide technical consultancy services to the association and its special interest groups, including the Crane Interest Group (CIG), the Tower Crane Interest Group (TCIG) and the Construction Hoist Interest Group (CHIG).

CPA chief executive Kevin Minton said: “Ian has a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we welcome him as a strong addition to our team. Our special interest groups will undoubtedly benefit from his contribution.”

