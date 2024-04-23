CPC partners sell to employee ownership trust

Now renamed CPC Project Services Ltd under employee ownership, the business continues to be run by former managing partner Steve Mole and his board of partners, overseen by a board of trustees representing the employee ownership trust (EOT).

Incorporated in London in 2011, CPC turned over £29m in the year to 31st July 2022 and made a pre-tax profit of £5m. CPC has more than 320 staff.

Its projects include Transport for London’s £5.4bn Four Lines signalling modernisation programme, in joint venture with Mace and Guinness Partnership’s – Points Cross housing regeneration programme in Leeds.

Steve Mole, now chief executive of CPC Project Services Ltd, said: “I am thrilled to be able to announce CPC’s transition to an employee ownership trust. We’ve been working for many months to ensure that this change in business structure is in the best interests of our employees and clients, as well as cementing CPC’s long-term strategic commitment to remain an independent and agile project and cost management consultancy.”

