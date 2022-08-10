CPW adds two to the board

Steve Umbers (left) and Carl Hubbard

Steve Umbers, who is based in the Solihull office and joined the company in 2003 as a trainee, and Carl Hubbard, who joined the Nottingham office six years ago, have both been made directors.

Steve Umbers said: “With this move to director, I’ll be taking on more responsibility and accountability, supporting my fellow directors with operations and leading the firm to success – which is really exciting. I’ll be looking to develop and maintain the strong client relationships I’ve built over the years. The company has some exciting growth plans for the next few years and I’m looking forward to driving this evolution and progression of the firm.”

Carl Hubbard said: “I’ve had some great moments and achievements during my time at CPW – from achieving an RIBA 2022 award for the NTU Lyth Building, along with Evans Vettori Architects, to delivering the Midlands Lighthouse Covid Testing Lab during the pandemic. This promotion to director is therefore the culmination of hard work and dedication so I’m really pleased to be further integrated into the CPW family and help with the development of the company.

He added: “It’s an interesting time for the East Midlands region with lots of exciting opportunities and projects in the pipeline. However, one of my favourite aspects of working at CPW is our robust apprenticeship programme that focuses on developing young engineers. I’m therefore looking forward to influencing the next generation and supporting their careers as I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without the opportunities and trust the company has given me to flourish and develop.”

Established in 1978, CPW has more than 250 staff across 11 offices in Bristol, Derby, Huntingdon, Leeds, Leicester, London, Manchester, Nottingham, and Solihull. It also has overseas offices in Poland and India.

