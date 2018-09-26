Crack forces closure of $2.2bn San Francisco transit centre

The crack is in one of the steel beams in the ceiling of the third level bus deck on the eastern side of the Salesforce Transit Center, which connects several transport systems.

The US$2.26bn (£1.75bn) transit centre is the main element of the first phase of the Transbay Transit Center Program; the overall US$6bn programme also includes a rail extension and creation of a new neighbourhood.

The centre opened in August.

Transbay Joint Powers Authority said that it was closing the centre temporarily “out of an abundance of caution” after conferring with design engineers and contractors. It will work with Webcor/Obayashi and structural engineer Thornton Tomasetti to investigate and repair the issue and conduct an inspection of all steel beams throughout the centre. The crack was discovered yesterday; inspections began the same day.

“The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority,” said Mark Zabaneh, executive director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. “While this appears to be a localised issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility.”