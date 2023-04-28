Crane hire firm invests for growth

Emerson's Liebherr LTM 1110-5.1

In the year to 31st July 2022 Emerson Crane Hire generated sales of £12.19m (2021: £9.58m). Pre-tax profit grew to £967,000 (2021: £262,000).

Owner/director Liam Clancy wrote in the company's annual accounts : “The 27% improvement in sales has come from major contracts now up and fully running, following prior year investment into sales staff and very clear pricing strategy. There is an ongoing requirement for cranage with the level of construction infrastructure projects continuing at the current rates over the coming years.”

During the year the company invested £2.9m in four new mobile cranes and has placed £3.4m of orders for a further three new cranes.

Liam Clancy said: “The company will continue to invest and expand its fleet of cranes in the coming years to ensure that it is positioned for future contracts and customer requirements.”

