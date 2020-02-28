Crane rental business changes hands

Highsparks will be integrated into the Uperio group and operate as a subsidiary of Skyline Arcomet. It will continue to operate across the UK as a rental, distribution and service provider from its new premises in Lanark with the current team of employees.

It will progressively take over all the Uperio Group activities in the north of the UK.

Skyline Arcomet was set up in 2016 by Skyline Tower Cranes of the UK and Belgian tower crane hire firm Arcomet. Arcomet then merged in 2019 with France’s Matebat create Uperio.

“Bringing more great people to the company is a great way to start 2020,” said Skyline Arcomet MD Darren Whitford. “The company continues to grow, and it is important we bring in the right people as part of that process. We have worked with the team at Highsparks for some time now, and we know that they will continue to prosper within the Uperio Group.”

“I am thrilled to be part of one of the largest tower crane service companies in the world and consolidate our position in the UK market,” said Highsparks TCS founder and owner Shane Crozier, who will remain as managing director of the company. “As part of the Uperio Group, we will have much stronger capabilities to satisfy our customers growing needs.”

Uperio Group CEO Philippe Cohet added: “For the Uperio Group, this is a geographical expansion within the UK, an important market in Europe and the opportunity to partner with a solid local team. It also illustrates our renewed growth strategy in Europe.”

The company plans include development of a new yard and the additional of more sales and service personnel to support the larger rental operations.

