Crane strikers return to work

During pay negotiations on Monday 3rd June 2024, Crane put forward an improved pay offer. In a pay ballot conducted on the following day, 90% of union members voted, of whom 60% accepted the deal.

GMB members at Crane BSU began five days of strike action and protest at the site in Hitchin on Tuesday 28th May. It was set to last for nine days but the strike was called off following the pay ballot on Tuesday 4th June.

GMB London region organiser Andre Marques said: “This is a good win for our members who stood strong and made their voices heard and in doing so demonstrated how determined they were to achieve a better pay deal from their employer.

“Together, we have shown that unity and collective action can bring about meaningful change. The new pay deal of 7% will be backdated to January 2024 and workers can expect an agreed bonus if 2024 performance targets are met.”

Crane BS&U designs and manufactures engineered flow control products for plumbing and utility sectors. The company is part of the Process Flow Technologies group, a division of the $6bn US company Crane Co.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk