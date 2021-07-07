Create plans hotel to support Stockport revival

The development site in Stockport on which Create has designs

Create Construction is aiming to start building works in spring 2022 on the last parcel of land at the Redrock entertainment and leisure scheme on Bridgefield Street in Stockport.

It plans to build a 156-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel on the site.

Create Developments, a specialist in turnkey hotel and residential developments, is working with architect AEW and planning consultant Iceni Projects to get its plans to the council before the end of the year. Sister company Create Construction will be main contractor.

Stockport Council is looking to revive its town centre and has secured £14.5m of Future High Street Funding to find new uses for empty shops.

For example, its Stockroom project is looking to repurpose empty shop space in the Merseyway Shopping Centre around Adlington Walk into “a learning and knowledge hub” where people can “learn new skills, practice arts and crafts, enjoy live music and performances and benefit from cutting-edge learning and IT facilities”.

There are also proposals to redevelop the former BHS store, and Glenbrook Property has bought the old Marks & Spencer store to convert a 64,000 sq ft office and leisure development.

Create Developments chief executive Paul Mathison said: “As experts in hotel development, we are delighted to be working with Stockport Council and Hilton at Redrock. This will be our fourth Hampton by Hilton hotel in the northwest and will dovetail alongside existing hotels in the town centre. This project comes at an exciting period of growth alongside Stockport’s ambitious town centre regeneration plans.”

Councillor David Meller, cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “I am delighted to see this Hampton by Hilton hotel coming to our town centre, pending planning permission. It is yet another endorsement of the confidence developers and investors have in Stockport.”

“The hotel complements the Redrock leisure scheme and will further enhance the town’s long-term regeneration and growth aspirations as part of our ongoing ‘Change Here’ programme to make Stockport a better place to live, work, play and connect.”

