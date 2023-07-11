Crest Nicholson financial director is moving to Travis Perkins

Duncan Cooper

Duncan Cooper will succeed Alan Williams, who is retiring from Travis Perkins sometime next year after seven years as CFO.

The exact handover date has yet to be determined.

Duncan Cooper, a chartered accountant, has been finance director at Crest Nicholson since June 2019. Before that he spent eight years in roles at Sainsbury’s including head of investor relations, finance director (food) and director of group finance.

Travis Perkins chief executive Nick Roberts said: “I’m hugely appreciative of the expertise Alan has brought to the group and the support he has given me and the wider leadership team. He has been instrumental in leading us through a period of significant change including the successful sale of the Plumbing and Heating businesses and the demerger of Wickes as part of our strategy of focusing on the trade, as well as shaping our culture and our strategy to become the leading partner to the construction industry. We all wish Alan well in his forthcoming retirement in 2024.

“I’m thrilled that the Board has decided to appoint Duncan to succeed Alan as CFO. He brings an ambitious drive with a strong track record of performance focus and rich cross-sector experience having held senior leadership roles at Crest Nicholson and Sainsbury’s. I’m looking forward to him joining the board and the leadership team.”

Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins, added that Duncan Cooper’s “blend of experience with Sainsbury’s and in the construction industry with Crest Nicholson will enable him to apply his industry knowledge, broad business and strategic acumen and strong leadership to the ambitious agenda we have for the group”.

Duncan Cooper said: “I’m excited to be joining Travis Perkins plc in 2024, a market leading business with an exciting and ambitious strategy to be the leading partner to the construction industry. The industry is going through a period of significant change, underpinned by requirements for more sustainable, energy efficient buildings and I am looking forward to working with Nick, Jasmine and the Board to help shape the next phase of the company’s evolution.”

At Travis Perkins he will be paid a basic annual salary of £525,000 and will be eligible for annual incentive and restricted share plan awards. He will also receive replacement awards on a like-for-like basis as compensation for remuneration that will be forfeited on leaving his previous employer.

His basic pay at Crest Nicholson was £374,000 last year boosted by performance-related add-ons to £932,000.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk