Fri August 09 2024

Crest Nicholson given more time to vet Bellway's offer

13 hours Bellway and Crest Nicholson have been given another 12 days to complete their due diligence ahead of their proposed merger.

Last month the board of Crest Nicholson tentatively accepted Bellway’s proposed £720m takeover offer pending due diligence investigations on both sides. At the time Bellway had a deadline, under city takeover rules, of 8th August to make a firm offer or go away – put up or shut up (the PUSU deadline).

Both parties report good progress on reciprocal due diligence with a number of elements agreed to. However, at the request of Crest Nicholson, the Panel on Takeovers & Mergers has granted an extension to the PUSU deadline to 5pm on 20th August 2024 so that due diligence and the negotiation of transaction documentation can be completed.

