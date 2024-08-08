Crest Nicholson given more time to vet Bellway's offer

Last month the board of Crest Nicholson tentatively accepted Bellway’s proposed £720m takeover offer pending due diligence investigations on both sides. At the time Bellway had a deadline, under city takeover rules, of 8th August to make a firm offer or go away – put up or shut up (the PUSU deadline).

Both parties report good progress on reciprocal due diligence with a number of elements agreed to. However, at the request of Crest Nicholson, the Panel on Takeovers & Mergers has granted an extension to the PUSU deadline to 5pm on 20th August 2024 so that due diligence and the negotiation of transaction documentation can be completed.

