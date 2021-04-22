Crest Nicholson MD moves to St Modwen

Andrew Dobson

Andrew Dobson joins St Modwen from Crest Nicholson as a senior director in the strategic land & regeneration team, to support pipeline development.

His job will be to find sites to develop, to feed its St Modwen Homes and St Modwen Logistics businesses. He reports to Guy Gusterson, managing director of strategic land & regeneration.

Andrew Dobson spent nearly seven years at Crest Nicholson, most recently as managing director of its strategic projects division.

Alongside this appointment, three current members of the strategic land & regeneration team have been promoted. Rob Williams is made managing director for major projects, Janine Parker becomes customer & community director, and Dinny Shaw is now planning director.

St Modwen’s pipeline includes a partnership with Severn Trent on a 154-acre site to the west of Cheltenham, and a joint venture with Merton College, Oxford, to develop 240 acres of land in Worcester. Over the past five years, St Modwen has prepared 1,600 acres of land for development and completed more than £400m of residential land sales.

