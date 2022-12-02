Crest Nicholson names regional MD

Mark Foyle

Mark Foyle has worked for Crest Nicholson for almost 10 years in its partnerships & strategic land and its Chiltern divisions.

He now leads Crest Nicholson’s operations in the southwest region and is expected to expand its portfolio of developments.

“Having been working at Crest Nicholson for a number of years in different facets, including across key developments within the southwest, I am excited to take on the role of managing director,” he said. “I look forward to working with the incredible team in Bristol to unlock more opportunities within the region and deliver further growth for the business.”

Chief executive Peter Truscott said: “The creation of high-quality communities is going to be more important than ever before – both as a commercial differentiator and ensuring our customers have great communities to live in. Mark’s experience in placemaking will put the South West division in a strong place to secure quality land and reach our target of delivering 4,000 much-needed homes every year. As a business, we are focused on developing long-term careers for our people, and the appointment of Mark as managing director of the South West is testament to the learning and development opportunities on offer at Crest Nicholson.”

