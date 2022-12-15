Crest Nicholson targets East Anglia

Asa Chittock

Asa Chittock joins Crest Nicholson after more than 10 years with the Barratt group to lead the company’s planned expansion into East Anglia.

Along with the recently launched Yorkshire division, East Anglia forms part of the Crest Nicholson’s growth strategy. Its team will be based at a new divisional office in Bury St Edmunds.

Asa Chittock said: “It is an exciting time for the business as it goes through a period of growth and I look forward to driving this forward, building a strong divisional team and expanding the land portfolio in East Anglia.”

Chief executive Peter Truscott said: “As a business we already have a presence within East Anglia, in particular around the region of Ipswich, which is currently overseen by our Eastern division. Building on this success, we are delighted to welcome Asa on board who brings a wealth of experience to the role. Asa will help us to deliver our business growth goals, driving awareness of Crest Nicholson in this new region.”

