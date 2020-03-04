CRH expands in the USA

The acquisition of US Mix fills a gap in APG's dry-mix manufacturing footprint, provides additional materials science expertise and adds the US Spec brand to its existing dry-mix product portfolio of Sakrete and Amerimix.

US Mix primarily operates out of a manufacturing facility in Denver, with a secondary bagging location in Fontana, California. The company was founded in 1968 and has been privately owned by the Peterson family for over 50 years. Its products include bagged concretes, mortars and specialty cement mixes, in addition to liquid repair products.

US Mix currently operates as a Sakrete and Amerimix licensee and offers a variety of specialty products under the US Spec brand. The US Spec range includes concrete and masonry repair products that are used in a variety of applications and have been formulated and tested in laboratory conditions under ASTM testing methods and specifications.

"We are excited about our acquisition by an industry-leading company like Oldcastle APG," said Bruce Peterson, CEO of US Mix. "Furthermore, as a family business, we strongly identify with APG's commitment to family heritage and a local-first customer service mindset. As long-time licensees of Sakrete and Amerimix, we stand behind the quality of APG's products and look forward to the mutual success we will bring each other and the market.”

Oldcastle APG president Tim Ortman said: “This is a significant acquisition for Oldcastle APG that will allow us to better service our customers in this growing region with enhanced manufacturing capabilities of our Sakrete, Amerimix, and now US Spec brands. From geography to product portfolio to brand power, APG and US Mix's complementary strengths will help establish our positioning and strategic growth possibilities for long-term success in the packaged products category.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk