Crown Estate Scotland opens up spatial data

This map showing oﬀshore renewables, cables and pipelines agreements is one of many datasets being made available

It is sharing datasets including offshore wind farms, wave & tidal sites, aquaculture sites, and cable and pipeline agreements as free open data under the Open Government Licence.

The organisation said that data is at the heart of enabling it to invest in property, natural resources, and people to generate lasting value for Scotland.

“We hope to attract a broad range of users to the Crown Estate Scotland Spatial Hub, from members of the public interested in our maps to developers and spatial analysts who want direct access to our most-up-to-date spatial data layers,” it said. “We have also published some of our open data to Esri’s Living Atlas, which will expose our authoritative datasets to international interest.”

