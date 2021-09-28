Cruden chosen for £12.5m of Glasgow homes

CGI of Kennyhill Square, courtesy of Grant Murray Architects

It has been chosen by housing provider Home Group Scotland to build the Kennyhill Square development in Dennistoun and the latest phase of homes at East Balornock. The contracts have a combined value of £12.5m.

The £6m Kennyhill Square development will provide mid-market rental housing in Glasgow’s East End, with 36 apartments of one and two bedrooms built on the site of a former nursing home. The development has been designed by Grant Murray Architects.

Cruden Building West has also been awarded a £6.5m contract by Home Group to develop the latest phase at East Barlornock, creating 35 affordable homes at the site on Broomton Road. Home Group Scotland and Cruden Building West have been working with Glasgow City Council on the development which has been built over five phases to date. The new contract marks the beginning of phase six of this £50m regeneration of the East Balornock area.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building East, said: “We are delighted to begin working on this exciting new development at Kennyhill Square in Dennistoun which will bring all important sustainable, affordable homes to the area.

“We will also begin work on phase six of building the East Balornock development - a significant milestone as we get closer towards delivering this landmark regeneration which will create around 320 new homes in total. As is the case with all our projects, we are committed to giving back to the local area by providing significant community benefits, work placements and apprenticeship opportunities.”

Stuart Dixon, head of development at Home Group Scotland, said: “Over the past few years Home Group has played an integral part in helping to energise parts of Glasgow through its development programme. The next phase of East Balornock and the development at Kennyhill Square in Dennistoun are a continuation of that programme, with more to follow. Working with Cruden Building West, we know these developments will deliver exactly what we and our customers want.”

