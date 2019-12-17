Cruden in for Springburn housing

CGI of the planned development

Cruden will build a block of 49 flats on the site of the former Burgh Halls in Springburn.

The development will have 21 flats available on a mid-market rental basis with the remaining 28 homes for social rental. There will also be a commercial unit in the development.

John Thorburn, chair of Ng Homes, said: “Ng Homes is proud to appoint Cruden Building to develop the former Springburn Halls site. The new development is part of Ng Homes’ ongoing commitment to regenerating north Glasgow by providing much needed homes and commercial opportunities.”

Cruden Building managing director Allan Callaghan said he was delighted.

