Cruden starts £17m Gorebridge development

Left to right are Midlothian Council senior project manager Barry Stuart, Cllr Stuart McKenzie, Cruden commercial director Richard Crowther and Cruden site manager Willie Marshall

Cruden will build a mix of 75 flats, cottage flats and houses. The development will include 10 extra care units, two bariatric units and one four-bedroom/six-person wheelchair-accessible house.

The primary heat source within the development will be air source heat pumps, while high-performance insulation is expected to maximise energy efficiency.

Cruden managing director Fraser Lynes said at a ground breaking event last week: “It's been great to get our boots on the ground in Gorebridge today to herald the commencement of this innovative new development. Scotland is facing a well-documented housing emergency, and Newbyres will make an important contribution to alleviating the need for high quality affordable housing in Midlothian.

“We have been working closely with our partners at Midlothian Council to ensure the design of this development is tailored to meet the diverse needs of the Gorebridge community and the end result will be an impressive development with accessibility, sustainability and community at its core.”

