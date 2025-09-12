Cruden submits Falkirk plans

The plan for Denny

A planning application has gone in for a development of 224 homes on a 14-hectare site on Broad Street in Denny.

Cruden Homes’ site is allocated for mixed-use development within the Falkirk Local Development Plan 2 and is located within the Denny SouthEast Strategic Growth Area.

Designed by EMA Architecture & Design, the proposed development has a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraced houses, flats and cottage flats, ranging between one and five bedrooms.

Cruden Homes managing director Fraser Lynes said: “We are delighted to submit this nationally significant proposal, which will create a vibrant and well-connected new neighbourhood for Denny. With a real emphasis on placemaking, sustainability, and input from the local community, this proposed development will deliver a wide range of much-needed, high-quality homes that meet local needs and strongly aligns with Falkirk Council’s ambitions for growth.”

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