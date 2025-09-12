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15 April 2026

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  3. Cruden submits Falkirk plans

Cruden submits Falkirk plans

12 Sep 25 Cruden Homes hopes to start construction next year on major development near Falkirk, pending planning approval.

The plan for Denny
The plan for Denny

A planning application has gone in for a development of 224 homes on a 14-hectare site on Broad Street in Denny.

Cruden Homes’ site is allocated for mixed-use development within the Falkirk Local Development Plan 2 and is located within the Denny SouthEast Strategic Growth Area.

Designed by EMA Architecture & Design, the proposed development has a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraced houses, flats and cottage flats, ranging between one and five bedrooms.

Cruden Homes managing director Fraser Lynes said: “We are delighted to submit this nationally significant proposal, which will create a vibrant and well-connected new neighbourhood for Denny. With a real emphasis on placemaking, sustainability, and input from the local community, this proposed development will deliver a wide range of much-needed, high-quality homes that meet local needs and strongly aligns with Falkirk Council’s ambitions for growth.”

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